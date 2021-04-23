Brokers Set Expectations for ThredUp Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ThredUp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $18.92 on Thursday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

