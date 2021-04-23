Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 12,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,147. The company has a market cap of $881.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

