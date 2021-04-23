Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BNZL traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,454 ($32.06). 616,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,412. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock has a market cap of £8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,328.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,396.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total transaction of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $96,317,216.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.