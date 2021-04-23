Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.39.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $323.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.54. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $155.03 and a 12-month high of $330.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

