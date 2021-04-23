Burst (BURST) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Burst has a total market capitalization of $25.81 million and $212,958.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.
Burst Profile
Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,119,372,136 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Burst
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
