Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,249.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,935,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $338.12 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $228.30 and a 1 year high of $342.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

