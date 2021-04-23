Busey Wealth Management Sells 575 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

