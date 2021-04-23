Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,727. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $483.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

