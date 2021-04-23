C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 275,921 shares.The stock last traded at $30.85 and had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,754,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,573,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,743,000.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

