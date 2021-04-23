Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,758 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

