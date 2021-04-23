Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $101.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

