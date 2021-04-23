Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.