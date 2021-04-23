CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAE. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE:CAE opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in CAE by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 275,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,964,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,852,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.