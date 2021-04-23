CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.04. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 140,769 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAIXY shares. UBS Group downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

