Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,201.92

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,201.92 ($15.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,100 ($14.37). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($14.70), with a volume of 7,012 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,200.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £132.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.79.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.