Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.53. 18,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.84. The company has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

