Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.32. 10,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,450. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.67 and a 200 day moving average of $160.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.