Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 23,393 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,393 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $133.81. 311,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,641,400. The firm has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

