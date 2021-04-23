Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $42.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,390.00. 8,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,794. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,366.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,116.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

