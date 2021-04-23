Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 6.4% Higher

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $43.13. 73,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,379,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock worth $66,152,573. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $3,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

