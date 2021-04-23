Canaccord Genuity Boosts CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target to $17.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.48. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

