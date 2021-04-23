Canaccord Genuity Increases Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to $70.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Altus Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.92.

Shares of Altus Group stock remained flat at $$49.46 during trading hours on Thursday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

