Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROGFF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Roxgold has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.69.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

