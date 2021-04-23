Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $91,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $2,808,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.37.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

