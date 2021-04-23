Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$147.36.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$137.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$97.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$141.22. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$108.30 and a one year high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Carty purchased 2,860 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$381,926.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total transaction of C$647,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01. Insiders have sold a total of 207,734 shares of company stock worth $28,550,875 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

