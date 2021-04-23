Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $480.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $516.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.59% from the stock’s current price.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.64.

Shares of CP opened at $367.56 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $214.54 and a twelve month high of $390.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.70.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

