Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$500.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$489.58.

CP traded up C$2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$461.73. 84,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.56 billion and a PE ratio of 25.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$465.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$443.43. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$302.33 and a 52 week high of C$489.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

