Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFP. CIBC lifted their target price on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of CFP traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.30. 343,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,230. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$33.93. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.83.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 2.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

