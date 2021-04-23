Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.65. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 70,076 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

About Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

Read More: What are convertible shares? 

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit