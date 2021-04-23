Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.35

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.35 and last traded at $89.16, with a volume of 9798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMD. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after acquiring an additional 332,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,184 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 206,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Company Profile (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

