Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.35

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.35 and last traded at $89.16, with a volume of 9798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.09.
A number of brokerages have commented on CMD. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after acquiring an additional 332,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,184 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 206,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.
Cantel Medical Company Profile (NYSE:CMD)
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.