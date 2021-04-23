Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

CBNK traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 3,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $414,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,784.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,900 shares of company stock worth $1,994,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

