Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%.
CBNK traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 3,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $22.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
