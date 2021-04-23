Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 1,513 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

AOR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,968. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

