Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 99,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $928,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 35,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 233,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 42,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 342,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,258,195. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

