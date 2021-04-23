Capital One Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after buying an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after buying an additional 2,335,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,289,203 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.