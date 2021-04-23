Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.98 EPS.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.67.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $137.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.