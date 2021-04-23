Capital One Financial Weighs in on Urban Edge Properties’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NYSE:UE opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 984,345 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

