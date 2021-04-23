Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.58

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$38.58 and last traded at C$38.39, with a volume of 33290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Power to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.66. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.62.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

