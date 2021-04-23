Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Joana Goncalves Sells 3,000 Shares

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,944.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00.

CARA traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 823,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 113,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.