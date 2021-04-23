Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.70

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 36.49 ($0.48). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 546,838 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.76. The company has a market cap of £25.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49.

In related news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson acquired 192,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £40,344.78 ($52,710.71). Also, insider Frank Doorenbosch acquired 203,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £42,831.18 ($55,959.21).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

