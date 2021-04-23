Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $12.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.48. 850,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,935. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

