Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

