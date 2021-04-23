Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.21 ($20.25).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €15.82 ($18.61) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.38. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

