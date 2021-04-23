Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carriage Services traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $25,642.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Carriage Services by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $696.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.