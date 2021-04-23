Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.03, but opened at $37.53. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carriage Services shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 404 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $376,386.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $25,282.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a PE ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

