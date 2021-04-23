Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

