Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.
TAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.
In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TAST stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
