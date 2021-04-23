Carter’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,818 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,650% compared to the typical volume of 161 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 6,436.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NYSE CRI opened at $99.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

