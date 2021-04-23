Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.49 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472 over the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Casa Systems by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Casa Systems by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

