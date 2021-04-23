Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $12.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. Cascades has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

