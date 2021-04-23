Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.14.

TSE:CAS opened at C$15.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 2.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

